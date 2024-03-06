Sask. Good Spirit School Division dealing with cyber attack

Send this page to someone via email

Cyberattacks can be one of the largest threats to any organization in 2024, including education systems.

The Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) announced this week that they are currently dealing with a “cyber-incident,” that occurred on Feb. 27. GSSD oversees 27 schools in west central Saskatchewan.

“This incident has affected various aspects of our operations, and we understand the unease this may cause you and your families,” GSSD said in a letter.

The school division went on to say they are now dealing with compromised communication and internet systems.

GSSD says there is no evidence that personal student information has been jeopardized as student records are kept externally under the ministry within My School Sask.

“We are actively working with both internal and external cybersecurity experts to assess and control the damage caused by this attack,” GSSD said.

The GSSD wrote that families have been notified of the effects of this attack and asked them to report any suspicious communication claiming to be the school division.

Global News attempted to speak with the ministry of education and education minister Jeremy Cockrill on the ever-increasing risk of cyber-attacks on school divisions in the province but were unavailable for an interview.