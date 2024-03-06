Menu

Economy

TC Energy confirms another round of job cuts in Calgary and Houston

By Staff Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
TC Energy Corp. has cut an unspecified number of jobs, primarily in Calgary and Houston, the pipeline company confirmed Wednesday.

A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement the layoffs relate to TC Energy’s previously announced plans to integrate its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas pipelines business units.

The new job cuts are in addition to a prior round of layoffs confirmed by TC Energy last June.

TC Energy is just the latest company to announce layoffs amid a wave of job reductions at Canadian energy firms.

Competitor Enbridge Inc. recently completed a 650-person headcount reduction that it blamed on higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments.

Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. also recently wrapped 1,500 job cuts as part of a wider efficiency push by new CEO Rich Kruger.

