Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize drugs, firearms, and cash during raid

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Photo of pre-packaged cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prepaid credit cards, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug related paraphernalia . Seized in raid in Feb by RCMP. View image in full screen
Photo of pre-packaged cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prepaid credit cards, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug related paraphernalia . Seized in raid in Feb by RCMP. Provided by Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they have seized drugs, firearms and cash after a raid at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Feb. 29, police raided the residence as part of an ongoing investigation and they say they found pre-packaged cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prepaid credit cards, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug-related paraphernalia. All were seized as evidence.

Click to play video: 'Driver charged in historic methamphetamine bust in Boissevain, Man. granted bail'
Driver charged in historic methamphetamine bust in Boissevain, Man. granted bail
Trending Now

Police say they arrested seven suspects inside this home. Four were later released without charge.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining three, a 39-year-old from Ebb and Flow, a 42-year-old from Bacon Ridge and a 29-year-old from Ebb and Flow were arrested and charged.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 29-year-old was remanded into custody due to an outstanding warrant of arrest meanwhile, the other two were released for a court date on April 11 in Dauphin.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

