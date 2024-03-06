Manitoba RCMP seize drugs, firearms, and cash during raid

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they have seized drugs, firearms and cash after a raid at a residence in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Feb. 29, police raided the residence as part of an ongoing investigation and they say they found pre-packaged cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prepaid credit cards, firearms, ammunition, cash and drug-related paraphernalia. All were seized as evidence.

0:54 Driver charged in historic methamphetamine bust in Boissevain, Man. granted bail

Police say they arrested seven suspects inside this home. Four were later released without charge.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining three, a 39-year-old from Ebb and Flow, a 42-year-old from Bacon Ridge and a 29-year-old from Ebb and Flow were arrested and charged.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 29-year-old was remanded into custody due to an outstanding warrant of arrest meanwhile, the other two were released for a court date on April 11 in Dauphin.