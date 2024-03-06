Peterborough man charged with brandishing hatchet during assault: OPP

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges following an incident involving the use of a hatchet.
Peterborough County OPP say around 12:30 p.m. on March 1, officers responded to a report of an altercation in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.
Police were told a man was screaming at people and then got involved in an altercation and spat on the victim.
The man then reportedly retrieved a hatchet and began waving it around. He threw the hatchet, which damaged a residence, police were told.
Officers attended and the investigation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Peterborough.
He was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough.
