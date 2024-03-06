Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with brandishing hatchet during assault: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man they allege brandished a hatchet during an assault in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on March 1, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges following an incident involving the use of a hatchet.

Peterborough County OPP say around 12:30 p.m. on March 1, officers responded to a report of an altercation in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Police were told a man was screaming at people and then got involved in an altercation and spat on the victim.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man then reportedly retrieved a hatchet and began waving it around. He threw the hatchet, which damaged a residence, police were told.

Officers attended and the investigation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Peterborough.

He was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Peterborough.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices