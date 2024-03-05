Port Hope woman charged with sexual assault, kidnapping youth: Police

A Port Hope, Ont., woman faces sexual assault, kidnapping and other charges involving a youth.
The Port Hope Police Service provided few details but said an 11-month investigation involved a 13-year-old victim.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old woman from Port Hope who was charged with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, kidnapping, forcible confinement and administering a noxious thing.
A warrant has been issued for a co-accused, a 38-year-old man from Scarborough.
No names were released.
