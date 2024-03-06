Menu

Crime

Suspect in bar stabbing shot by police in west Edmonton: ASIRT investigating

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 1:59 pm
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Edmonton on March 1.

Edmonton police received 911 calls reporting that someone had been stabbed outside a bar in Edmonton’s west end just before 7:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a vehicle, but in another 911 call, police were told the suspect vehicle was being followed by someone who witnessed the stabbing. In the area of Stony Plain Road and 178 Street, the driver of the suspect vehicle reportedly tried to hit the vehicle following it.

Police found the suspect vehicle near 98A Avenue, east of 178 Street with one man inside. A police vehicle hit the suspect vehicle, stopping it, EPS said.

“An officer then engaged the driver, which resulted in that officer firing their service pistol at the driver, causing him non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said. No officers or citizens were hurt, EPS said.

Anyone who witnessed the confrontation between police and the man is asked to contact ASIRT investigators at (780) 644-1483.

ASIRT investigating after officer-involved shooting on March 1, 2024 near 98A Avenue and 178 Street. View image in full screen
ASIRT investigating after officer-involved shooting on March 1, 2024 near 98A Avenue and 178 Street. Global News
