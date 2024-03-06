Employee threatened with a knife at an east end store in Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

No one is hurt after Guelph police say one person reportedly had a knife pulled on them at work.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they received a report from an employee at a store near Gordon Street and Havard Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers were told one man was swearing loudly at customers inside, and when he was asked to leave, investigators said he pulled out a knife from his pocket and waved it at the employee in a threatening manner.

Investigators found the man a short distance away after he left the store.

A 45-year-old from Guelph faces charges and will appear in court on April 16.