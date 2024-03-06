Woman dead in stabbing at Woodbridge home, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a woman has died after she was stabbed at a home in Woodbridge early Wednesday.

Police said they were called to a home near Langstaff Road and Highway 27 at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead.

A man in his 70s was taken into custody, police said.

There is no public safety concern and the incident was all contained in the house, police told Global News.