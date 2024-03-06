Woman dead in stabbing at Woodbridge home, police say

York Regional Police say a woman has died after she was stabbed at a home in Woodbridge early Wednesday.
Police said they were called to a home near Langstaff Road and Highway 27 at around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators said a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead.
A man in his 70s was taken into custody, police said.
There is no public safety concern and the incident was all contained in the house, police told Global News.
