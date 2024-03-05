Okanagan’s first legal cannabis consumption patio to open in Penticton

With new provincial regulations, Cannabis Cottage in Penticton, B.C., will soon be one of the first dispensaries in the province to allow people to smoke right on their patio.

The province made changes to the Cannabis Control Act a few weeks ago ‘to improve hospitality and tourism opportunities for the cannabis industry.’

“With changes to the Cannabis Control Regulation, licensees are able to promote a place to consume cannabis or to spend time after consuming cannabis,” read the provincial bulletin issued on Feb. 14.

“Additionally, smoking and vaping cannabis on public patios is now permitted where smoking and vaping tobacco are already allowed, subject to local or Indigenous government bylaws and other rules.”

2:35 Concern over zoning bylaw changes in Area D

Cannabis Cottage owner, Mariana Wolff, said she only became aware of the changes through an email because she is a licensed cannabis retailer.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was all kind of quiet and I just saw the email and I actually kind of hopped out of my seat in excitement and I think a lot of people that have been wanting to get cannabis tourism businesses going are also hopping out of their seats right now,” said Wolff.

“It is tremendous for our industry. It’s the next logical step for us to be able to grow. It’s also going to allow us to have a bit of a spotlight in tourism and especially being in the Okanagan, we’re especially excited about that.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Cannabis Cottage budtender, Jaimie Miller-Hayword, believes their legal cannabis patio will be the first in the Okanagan but hopes other licensed retailers will follow suit.

“It’s very refreshing for the government to just let us take the reins finally, allow us to run responsible businesses, allow consumers to be responsible adults and make their own decisions. It is about time and we are very much excited for it,” said Miller-Hayword.

“It’s in demand. I’ve seen a number of studies on cannabis tourism in Canada and the United States and it is in demand especially for millennials and Gen Zs who are looking for something other than alcohol to relax with.”

2:21 Summit discusses impact of cannabis in the Okanagan

The downtown Penticton business originally picked its location for the large front yard with the vision of eventually creating a safe space for weed smokers.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, design plans are in the works for the space and Cannabis Cottage has brought a landscaper on board to help.

“It’s going to be akin to where you go crack a beer on a on a brewery patio, except it’s an alternative option for somebody who’s looking to avoid alcohol or maybe take a little break from alcohol or have just another adult substance that they can enjoy something to have a little bit of a buzz and maybe unwind after work,” said Wolff.

“It’ll be nice to have a designated safe space free of stigma or judgment where you can come and roll up a joint or have your vape or drink a THC beverage or even a CBD beverage or any edible. Something to kind of help get a little bit of buzz take the stress off of your work.”

2:04 Vape and cannabis store owners voice concerns

As Cannabis Cottage prepares to open the patio, they have also taken steps to ensure it does not disrupt their neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Wolff, they have obtained written permissions from neighbours to go ahead and trial the patio.

“There’s definitely still stigma around it. People still generally picture a cannabis consumer as a stereotypical stoner, huddled in the back alley trying to like to protect the flame of a joint, but it’s going to actually demonstrate to public that there are various formats,” said Wolff.

The patio is set to open on April 20th, in celebration of 4/20.