Prince Albert police investigate slew of damaged vehicles after windows broken

Police have been investigating the East Flat area in Prince Albert, Sask., after receiving 25 reports of wilful damages.
The Prince Albert Police Service said windows on vehicles have been broken and that anyone with a broken window should report it to police.
There is an increased police presence from River Street to 3rd Street East.
Anyone with information can contact the detachment at 306-953-4222.
