Saskatoon snow-clearing timeline shortened as crews plow through

Snow is still impacting Saskatoon but the city said it is making some headway on clearing streets.

Goran Saric, director of roadways, fleet and support with the city, said all priority streets are now expected to be graded by midnight on Wednesday.

“We were able to accelerate some of this work,” Saric said.

Priority streets weren’t initially expected to be cleared until Thursday at midnight.

Saric said once that is finished, crews will begin work immediately on grading residential streets.

Residents can check the progress of the priority street clearing on the city’s website. Saric said the map gets updated twice daily.

Director of the emergency management organization Pamela Goulden-McLeod said things are starting to get back to normal, schools are opening and people are getting back into their routines.

She said the majority of civic services are operating normally in the city as well.

Curbside collection for bins that was cancelled on Monday has been rescheduled, with the new dates and affected neighbourhoods on the city’s website.

Goulden-McLeod said the Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo was open again Tuesday and she looked forward to seeing how the animals reacted to all the snow.

All leisure centres in the city besides Cosmo Civic Centre are still closed, but are anticipated to reopen on Wednesday.