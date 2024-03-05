Pedestrian dead after being struck by city bus in Montreal, driver treated for shock

See more sharing options

A 65-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a city bus in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough Monday night.

Montreal police say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when the man was crossing Decarie Boulevard.

His death was confirmed at the scene, according to police.

The bus driver was treated for shock.

An investigation is underway.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines