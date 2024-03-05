Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dead after being struck by city bus in Montreal, driver treated for shock

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 9:55 am
Global News Morning headlines: March 5, 2024
Brayden Jagger Haines has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, March 5, 2024
A 65-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a city bus in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough Monday night.

Montreal police say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when the man was crossing Decarie Boulevard.

His death was confirmed at the scene, according to police.

The bus driver was treated for shock.

An investigation is underway.

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

