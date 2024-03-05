Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigate suspicious fire at downtown townhouse

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough townhouse fire deemed suspicious'
Peterborough townhouse fire deemed suspicious
A fire at a townhouse in Peterborough, Ont., early Tuesday is being treated as suspicious.
No injuries were reported following a fire at a downtown residence early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:10 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a fire at a townhouse at the corner of Hunter and Bethune streets.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say no one was injured and the damage was minimal.

However, police are calling the incident a  suspicious fire and remain at the scene investigating. The home remains cordoned off with fire tape.

Peterborough Fire Services has yet to comment on the fire.

more to come

