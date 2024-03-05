Peterborough police investigate suspicious fire at downtown townhouse

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a fire at a downtown residence early Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:10 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a fire at a townhouse at the corner of Hunter and Bethune streets.

Police say no one was injured and the damage was minimal.

However, police are calling the incident a suspicious fire and remain at the scene investigating. The home remains cordoned off with fire tape.

Peterborough Fire Services has yet to comment on the fire.

more to come