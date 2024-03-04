Menu

Crime

Fire at vape shop in Peterborough treated as arson: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Fire at vape shop in Peterborough an act of arson: police
Police say a fire at a vape shop in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday is an act of arson.
A fire at a west-end vape shop in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday, was deliberately set, police report.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers were called to a fire at the Brealey Plaza on Lansdowne Street West.

Officers discovered the front window of the My Vapour Guy store had been smashed. A fire was found set inside.

No injuries were reported.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Chris Davis says the Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Damage is estimated at $200,000, Davis reported.

Police say a suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark sedan.

On its website, My Vapour Guy said its Lansdowne Street location will be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.” Customers were advised to follow the website and the store’s Facebook page for updates on reopening.

Free deliveries of products will be provided until the store reopens. My Vapour Guy also has a store at the Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road in the city’s north end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca

