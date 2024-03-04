Menu

Canada

Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Global National: March 3
Watch: Global National: March 3 WARNING - Some of the images in this story are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.

A jury found Magnotta guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 for the killing and dismemberment of 33-year-old Concordia University student Jun Lin in 2012.

Magnotta admitted to causing Lin’s death, dismembering him and sending his body parts to political parties and schools with threatening messages.

Luka Rocco Magnotta is taken by police from a Canadian military plane to a waiting van on Monday, June 18, 2012 in Mirabel, Que.
Luka Rocco Magnotta is taken by police from a Canadian military plane to a waiting van on Monday, June 18, 2012 in Mirabel, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Experts testified during trial that Magnotta suffered from schizophrenia and wasn’t of sound mind the night of Lin’s slaying.

The correctional service says the convicted killer was transferred to a medium-security prison in 2022.

Magnotta was in a maximum-security institution in Quebec before the transfer and continues to serve an indeterminate life sentence.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

