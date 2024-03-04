Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s judges gain political independence after being appointed: Attorney General

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 6:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Ford defends former staffers on judge selection committee'
Premier Ford defends former staffers on judge selection committee
RELATED: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s appointments of two former staffers to a committee that helps select provincial judges, saying he’s not going to put Liberals or New Democrats in those roles. Global News Queen's Park bureau chief Colin D'Mello reports – Feb 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s attorney general raised new questions about the politicization of the province’s court system on Monday after declaring that judges will gain independence from Queen’s Park after submitting to the government’s vetting process.

The Ford government has faced criticism after Premier Doug Ford declared a desire to appoint more like-minded judges to the Ontario Court of Justice in order to enforce the government’s tough-on-crime policies.

The province appointed two conservative insiders — both of whom also lobby the Ontario government — to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Committee which is tasked with making recommendations to the government.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Critics claimed the appointments are evidence of the government’s attempts to hire conservative judges in Ontario and raised concerns about the impartiality of the court system.

On Monday, Downey offered a “civics lesson” on how political separation works.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once the person is appointed, then they get their judicial independence,” Downey declared in the provincial legislature.

“Judicial independence starts at the moment of appointment, not at the selection process,” Downey added.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the independence should be embedded in the vetting and approvals process, not at the conclusion of it.

“How is the premier going to find a like-minded judge if he doesn’t ask or if the process is politicized? It’s dangerous,” Schreiner told Global News.

Liberal MPP John Fraser said the government should be looking for “independent-minded people” to Ontario’s courts.

“You don’t appoint judges that come with a political philosophy or political agenda or because they belong to a political party,” Fraser said.

“People have to have faith in the courts.”

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices