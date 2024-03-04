Menu

Education

Saskatoon schools to resume class but no buses running

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
School buses won't be running on Tuesday for Saskatoon Public Schools, but the division said classes will still be running. View image in full screen
School buses won't be running on Tuesday for Saskatoon Public Schools, but the division said classes will still be running. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Saskatoon Public Schools says classes will resume on Tuesday for elementary and secondary schools, but noted that buses won’t be running.

Saskatoon saw a dump of snow over the weekend, affecting all roads in the city, which the school division says is impacting bus routes.

Snow slows and closes services in Saskatoon

Sidewalks and entrances to schools have been cleared, but Saskatoon Public Schools added that parents should still be cautious if they decide to drop off their kids, as large snow banks can make it difficult to see kids crossing the street.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) will also have its doors open Tuesday but no buses will be running, including the ones from Warman and Martensville.

“Bus services provided by Horizon (Humboldt) and Sun West (Biggar) School Divisions are running,” GSCS said.

The City of Saskatoon said all Priority 1 streets in the city should be graded by midnight on Monday, with Priority 2 streets finished by noon on Tuesday. Priority 3 streets are expected to be cleared by midnight on Thursday.

Many services in the city have been impacted, with leisure centres closed and transit services expecting delays.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

