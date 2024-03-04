Arson charges laid after southeast Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid arson charges after a southeast Calgary house fire on Sunday morning.

According to a news release on Sunday, the Calgary Fire Department responded to calls at around 8 a.m. about a structure fire at a rural property south of Highway 22X and east of 88th Street Southeast.

Crews found a single-family acreage with an attached garage engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly started an aggressive exterior defensive attack and two water tenders were called in to ensure there was enough water.



Four residents left the home before the CFD arrived, the release said. Three people were transported to hospital due to minor smoke inhalation. One male patient was transported to hospital with serious burns.

The CFD said fire damage was limited to the one structure but the home was completely destroyed. All residents will be displaced as a result of the fire, the release said.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service told Global News the resident who sustained serious injuries is a man in his 50s.

Police said investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by a man who was inside the home at the time.

Police also said the incident is believed to be domestic in nature and no further details will be provided.

Jamil Goraya, 23, of Calgary was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and disregard for human life involving arson.