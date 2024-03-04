Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Jets’ Morrissey receives NHL honours for 7-point week

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
His play has been praised by Winnipeg Jets fans all season long, but Josh Morrissey is finally getting his flowers from the National Hockey League.

Morrissey was named the NHL’s third star of the week after recording seven points — six assists and one goal — in only four games, to help the Central Division-leading Jets to a 3-1-0 record over that stretch. In three of those games, Morrissey recorded multiple points.

The 28-year-old Calgary native is currently seventh among NHL defencemen in points with 51, hitting a team milestone this season as only the third defenceman in franchise history to score 50 points in consecutive seasons.

Morrissey, who was also named one of the NHL’s three stars in November 2022, joins teammates Kyle Connor (Nov. 13, 2023) and Connor Hellebuyck (Jan. 7) among the league’s selections this season.

Where do the Jets Stand in Winnipeg?
