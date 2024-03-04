Jets’ Morrissey receives NHL honours for 7-point week

Send this page to someone via email

His play has been praised by Winnipeg Jets fans all season long, but Josh Morrissey is finally getting his flowers from the National Hockey League.

Morrissey was named the NHL’s third star of the week after recording seven points — six assists and one goal — in only four games, to help the Central Division-leading Jets to a 3-1-0 record over that stretch. In three of those games, Morrissey recorded multiple points.

What a week for Josh NORRISSEY 🥵 🔥 One goal and six assists

🔥 Three multi-point games

🔥 Reached 50-points on the season ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WGnLKdDmms — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Calgary native is currently seventh among NHL defencemen in points with 51, hitting a team milestone this season as only the third defenceman in franchise history to score 50 points in consecutive seasons.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Morrissey, who was also named one of the NHL’s three stars in November 2022, joins teammates Kyle Connor (Nov. 13, 2023) and Connor Hellebuyck (Jan. 7) among the league’s selections this season.