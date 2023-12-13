ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey not to be underestimated

He may play in the smallest market in the National Hockey League, but Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is just like any in the game, playing in his position.

But while he’s respected, he’s not always brought up in the same conversation as some other notable rearguards in the league.

Prior to last Thursday’s game in Colorado, the all-star Jets defenceman was asked a series of questions about facing former Norris Trophy winner Cale Maker. With respect, the tone of the query almost inferred that Morrissey would take an acquiescent seat to his counterpart from Denver, and somehow might be honoured to be skating on the same ice.

To his credit, Morrissey tried to answer the line of questioning with as much professionalism as possible. But you could tell, despite having the usually approachable and accommodating personality, he was annoyed.

And rightfully so, since Winnipeg’s top defenceman should take a back seat to no one on any night. He proved that in the Jets’ win over the Avalanche that night, with two points, including the game-winning goal — and earning first-star honours in the arena that Makar calls home.

Since that night, Morrissey has recorded four points, posted a 30-minute night in Anaheim, tried to be a difference-maker in Tuesday night’s loss in San Jose and played with a chip on his shoulder. Through 27 games, the Calgary product is on pace for yet another career year in goals and points after posting personal bests in both categories last season. This while playing against every team’s best line and being the target of the opposition’s forechecking game plan.

Drafted as the 13th overall pick in 2013, Morrissey has become lucky number 13 to the Jets, a first-round selection that developed into the player that Winnipeg projected he would. Maybe, even more.

3-0-0 in the month of December btw pic.twitter.com/aLQosU1b7S — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 8, 2023

His impact on the team the last two seasons has been unparalleled and his value immeasurable. He is elite and should yield to no one on the blue line in the NHL when it comes to comparisons.

Without Morrissey, the Jets would not be the same team and the inference that he’s in any way not the equal of Makar is demeaning and inaccurate. Based on the last two seasons he’s fashioned together, that statement comes without question.