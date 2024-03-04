2 men from Chile charged after attempted bank robbery, crash into Ajax home

Send this page to someone via email

Durham regional police say charges have been laid against two Chilean men accused of attempting to rob a bank and then fleeing police and crashing into a nearby home in Ajax, Ont.

Police said on Sunday night at around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to reports from bank security of a break and enter at a Scotiabank on Westney Road, near Kingston Road.

Investigators said bank security had seen multiple men with tools trying to break into an ATM.

Police said officers tried to block the vehicle but it fled.

“A short pursuit was initiated,” police said.

During the attempt to flee officers, police said the vehicle drove through two backyards and crashed into a nearby home.

No one in the home was injured. The home is being assessed for structural integrity as the damage from the crash was significant, investigators said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said.

Two men who arrived in Canada from Chile are facing charges, police said.

Police have charged 28-year-old Alejandro Castro Diaz with break and enter and participating in a criminal organization. They have also charged 39-year-old Omar Burgos with flight from a peace officer, break and enter, and participating in a criminal organization.