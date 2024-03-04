Menu

Canada

‘Enough is enough’: Sask. teachers bring strike line to the legislature

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 1:36 pm
2 min read
On Monday, Saskatchewan Catholic Schools Association president Chris Kampman commented on the rally that took place outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to "make education and kids a priority for the Sask. Party government."
Approximately 3,500 teachers brought a strike line to the Saskatchewan legislature Monday morning, interrupting the first day of the spring legislative session.

“It’s line-to-line foot traffic of people circling the building,” Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association president Chris Kampman said. “It’s teachers, it’s community members, it’s respectful, it’s peaceful. How do you ignore something like this?”

Teachers from Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic Schools, the Prairie South School Division, the Holy Family Catholic School Division and the South East Cornerstone School Division, as well as teachers from Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre, made up Monday’s rotating strike, continuing job action and a push for bargaining.

“We find ourselves in a frustrating place, obviously, still trying to get that same message out,” Kampman said. “We are looking for contract language that reflects class size and composition and we are still waiting for that.”

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said residents have sent more than 110,000 emails to government and school board trustees since the beginning of January.

“Students, families and teachers are in this situation because this government simply will not listen,” Becotte said. “For years, they have not listened to parents, teachers, trustees and other experts in the education sector who have been raising alarm bells about underfunding. Today, we bring those concerns to their doorstep. Enough is enough.”

Saskatchewan teachers want topics like classroom size and complexity to be part of contract negotiations, but the provincial government refuses.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said issues around class sizes are best dealt with by local school divisions as each division is likely to have its own issues.

“That is a line in the sand for government that we’re not going to be moving on,” Cockrill said in January.

As part of continuing job action from teachers, school divisions are participating in rotating strikes, the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and pulling extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More to come.

