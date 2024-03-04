Menu

Crime

Man arrested after alarm summons police to Kitchener school for break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 10:56 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
A man was arrested following a break-in at a school in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say an alarm went off at a school near Weber Street and Jackson Avenue on Friday at around 6:30 p.m.

Regional police do not generally provide names but Eastwood Collegiate Institute is the closest school to that intersection.

Officers conducted a search of the school where they found a man and arrested him.

Police say a number of items were damaged during the break-in including interior doors, electrical equipment, and vending machines.

A 39-year-old man is facing a number of charges including breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

