Crime

Three individuals sought following break-in at former Guelph prison

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 4, 2024 10:28 am
1 min read
Police said three individuals were spotted on camera trying to break into the former Guelph correctional centre on Sunday. None of them were found, but they wore dark clothing. View image in full screen
Police said three individuals were spotted on camera trying to break into the former Guelph correctional centre on Sunday. None of them were found, but they wore dark clothing. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they’re looking for three people after a break-in was reported at a former Guelph correctional centre.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said security reported seeing three people on camera breaking into a fenced compound.

A gate had reportedly been cut and pulled back, allowing them to get into the fenced area.

Officers also found a broken window, but no one appeared to get inside.

Investigators said the three individuals wore dark clothing but none of them were found.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

