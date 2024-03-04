Three individuals sought following break-in at former Guelph prison

Guelph police say they’re looking for three people after a break-in was reported at a former Guelph correctional centre.
Officers arrived at the scene just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said security reported seeing three people on camera breaking into a fenced compound.
A gate had reportedly been cut and pulled back, allowing them to get into the fenced area.
Officers also found a broken window, but no one appeared to get inside.
Investigators said the three individuals wore dark clothing but none of them were found.
