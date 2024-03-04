Man left with life-threatening injuries after nighttime stabbing: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax are looking for witnesses and video after a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Dartmouth Sunday night.

In a news release early Monday morning, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Caledonia Road shortly after 11 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had been stabbed,” a statement said. “He was transported to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.”

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said later Monday morning that there was no update on the victim’s condition.

He said the victim is 45 years of age, but did not have any further information about the stabbing, including the suspect’s description.

He said anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).