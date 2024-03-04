School, bus cancellations around Manitoba Monday

See more sharing options

Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Monday, March 4, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.

All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:

Turtle Mountain School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Sunrise School Division

Hanover School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Prairie Spirit School Division

Seine River School Division

Border Land School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Interlake School Division

Brandon School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Evergreen School Division

DSFM is closing the following schools:

École Aurèle Lemoine-Jours de Plaine

École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes

École Gilbert-Rosset

École La Source

École Saint-Lazare

École Saint-Georges

École Gabrielle-Roy

École Lagimodière

École Saint-Joachim

École Réal-Bérard École Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École Sainte-Agathe

École Noël-Ritchot

École Pointe-des-Chênes

Brandon University is closed today-classes are cancelled.

Daycares:

Stonewall Children’s Center

Gillis Play And Learn Centre

Springfield Learning Centre-Hazelridge and Anola sites

La Salle Kidz Inc

Both programs at Teulon Day Care

This list will be updated throughout the day.

Blowing snow and snow drifts have also shut down over a dozen highways in western Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, streets are also very slick and snow packed in some areas.