School, bus cancellations around Manitoba Monday

Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Monday, March 4, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.
All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:
- Turtle Mountain School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Sunrise School Division
- Hanover School Division
- Red River Valley School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Seine River School Division
- Border Land School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Brandon School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Evergreen School Division
DSFM is closing the following schools:
- École Aurèle Lemoine-Jours de Plaine
- École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes
- École Gilbert-Rosset
- École La Source
- École Saint-Lazare
- École Saint-Georges
- École Gabrielle-Roy
- École Lagimodière
- École Saint-Joachim
- École Réal-Bérard École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École Sainte-Agathe
- École Noël-Ritchot
- École Pointe-des-Chênes
Brandon University is closed today-classes are cancelled.
Daycares:
- Stonewall Children’s Center
- Gillis Play And Learn Centre
- Springfield Learning Centre-Hazelridge and Anola sites
- La Salle Kidz Inc
- Both programs at Teulon Day Care
This list will be updated throughout the day.
Blowing snow and snow drifts have also shut down over a dozen highways in western Manitoba.
In Winnipeg, streets are also very slick and snow packed in some areas.
