Weather

School, bus cancellations around Manitoba Monday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 7:47 am
1 min read
The latest cancellations in Manitoba due to weather conditions on Monday, March 4. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba due to weather conditions on Monday, March 4. Global News
Here’s a list of bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Monday, March 4, due to weather and dangerous winter driving conditions.

All schools are closed and buses are cancelled for the following school divisions:

  • Turtle Mountain School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Hanover School Division
  • Red River Valley School Division
  • Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Seine River School Division
  • Border Land School Division
  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Brandon School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Evergreen School Division

DSFM is closing the following schools: 

Story continues below advertisement
  • École Aurèle Lemoine-Jours de Plaine 
  • École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes 
  • École Gilbert-Rosset 
  • École La Source 
  • École Saint-Lazare 
  • École Saint-Georges 
  • École Gabrielle-Roy 
  • École Lagimodière 
  • École Saint-Joachim 
  • École Réal-Bérard École Saint-Jean-Baptiste 
  • École Sainte-Agathe 
  • École Noël-Ritchot 
  • École Pointe-des-Chênes 
Brandon University is closed today-classes are cancelled.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Daycares:

  • Stonewall Children’s Center
  • Gillis Play And Learn Centre
  • Springfield Learning Centre-Hazelridge and Anola sites
  • La Salle Kidz Inc
  • Both programs at Teulon Day Care

 

This list will be updated throughout the day.

 

Blowing snow and snow drifts have also shut down over a dozen highways in western Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, streets are also very slick and snow packed in some areas.

