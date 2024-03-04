Man shot and killed outside Etobicoke apartment building

Toronto police say a man was shot and killed outside of an Etobicoke apartment building on Sunday night.
Police said the shooting happened at around 11:37 p.m. near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue.
A man was found outside with gunshot wounds, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to hospital, investigators said.
There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact police.
