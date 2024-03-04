Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and killed outside Etobicoke apartment building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 7:27 am
1 min read
Police on scene investigating after a shooting in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Police on scene investigating after a shooting in Etobicoke. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man was shot and killed outside of an Etobicoke apartment building on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:37 p.m. near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue.

A man was found outside with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to hospital, investigators said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices