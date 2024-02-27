Menu

Crime

2 men dead after shooting in Toronto, victims hit with multiple gunshots

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:45 am
1 min read
Police on scene after a double fatal shooting on Feb. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a double fatal shooting on Feb. 27, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say two men died after a shooting early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue and Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.

Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds and both were rushed to hospital, police said.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said it is unknown if anyone else was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

