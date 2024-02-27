2 men dead after shooting in Toronto, victims hit with multiple gunshots

See more sharing options

Toronto police say two men died after a shooting early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue and Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.

Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds and both were rushed to hospital, police said.

Both were pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said it is unknown if anyone else was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS

Hickory Tree Rd/Lawrence Ave W (4:40am)

– numerous calls

– 2 males found, both multiple gunshot wounds

– both taken to hospital, emergency run, pronounced deceased

– unknown if others involved

– police investigating @ scene

Video/Info? 416.808.1200#GO434274 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2024