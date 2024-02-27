2 men dead after shooting in Toronto, victims hit with multiple gunshots

Toronto police say two men died after a shooting early Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue and Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.
Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds and both were rushed to hospital, police said.
Both were pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators said it is unknown if anyone else was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
