Victim killed in daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end

A male victim is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto police said there were reports at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that one or more occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle.
Officers arrived and located a victim.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said one or more suspects fled in a black two-door car westbound on Finch Avenue.
Officers are at the scene investigating and anyone with information was asked to contact police.
