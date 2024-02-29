Victim killed in daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end

See more sharing options

A male victim is dead after a daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end.

Toronto police said there were reports at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that one or more occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle.

Officers arrived and located a victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said one or more suspects fled in a black two-door car westbound on Finch Avenue.

Officers are at the scene investigating and anyone with information was asked to contact police.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Finch Av West/Westmore Dr

– Officers are on scene investigating

– Male victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– Suspect(s) fled westbound on Finch in a black 2-door car

– Anyone w/info contact police

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 29, 2024