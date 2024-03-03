Allison Russell forced to cancel tour dates due to winter storm chaos in Western Canada”

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal folk singer Allison Russell has been forced to cancel or postpone some tour dates after being caught in stormy winter weather in Western Canada.

Russell, who won her first Grammy award last month, issued a post on her Instagram account saying she has to postpone an evening show at Winnipeg’s Park Theatre after her tour bus slid off the road an into a ditch during heavy snow.

Russell previously posted that she was “heartbroken” after being unable to get to a show in Saskatoon on Saturday due to the near-whiteout conditions on the roads.

2:03 Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Friday, March 1

A show planned in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday is also listed as “cancelled” on Ticketmaster’s website.

Oji-Cree singer Aysanabee, who is touring alongside Russell, also posted social media videos of a highway covered in blowing snow along with an apology to fans.

Many parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are under a winter storm warning, with Environment Canada cautioning residents about heavy and blowing snow.