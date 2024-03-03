Menu

Canada

Allison Russell forced to cancel tour dates due to winter storm chaos in Western Canada”

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2024 7:12 pm
1 min read
<div>Montreal folk singer Allison Russell has been forced to cancel or postpone some tour dates after being caught in stormy winter weather in Western Canada. Russell performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show, in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Zaleski</div>. View image in full screen
<div>Montreal folk singer Allison Russell has been forced to cancel or postpone some tour dates after being caught in stormy winter weather in Western Canada. Russell performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show, in Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Zaleski</div>. MH
Montreal folk singer Allison Russell has been forced to cancel or postpone some tour dates after being caught in stormy winter weather in Western Canada.

Russell, who won her first Grammy award last month, issued a post on her Instagram account saying she has to postpone an evening show at Winnipeg’s Park Theatre after her tour bus slid off the road an into a ditch during heavy snow.

Russell previously posted that she was “heartbroken” after being unable to get to a show in Saskatoon on Saturday due to the near-whiteout conditions on the roads.

A show planned in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday is also listed as “cancelled” on Ticketmaster’s website.

Oji-Cree singer Aysanabee, who is touring alongside Russell, also posted social media videos of a highway covered in blowing snow along with an apology to fans.

Many parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are under a winter storm warning, with Environment Canada cautioning residents about heavy and blowing snow.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

