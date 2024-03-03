Winnipeg man bites officer during disturbance call: Faces multiple charges

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly bit an officer while they were responding to a disturbance call.

On Saturday at 11:30 p.m. officers went to a multi-dwelling apartment building in the 300 block of Kennedy Street to check the well-being of a man who was reportedly acting erratically and aggressively towards the public.

Police say attending officers found the man outside the building exhibiting signs of experiencing an agitated chaotic event due to apparent drug use.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Due to his erratic, unpredictable behaviour, officers attempted to place him in handcuffs for their safety, the safety of the general public, and his safety.

Police say during this process the man bit one of the officers which minorly injured them in the lower body. The man was then taken to the hospital in stable condition where he got medical attention and was later released.

Story continues below advertisement

The injured officer also received medical care at the hospital.

Police say during the arrest several tenants from the apartment building threw articles from balconies down to street level at attending officers, including a piece of carry-on luggage. No officers were struck by the items.

A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges and has been detained in custody.