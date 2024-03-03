Snowfall chaos in Saskatoon: Roads impassable, flights cancelled, residents digging out

Send this page to someone via email

The highly awaited March snowstorm arrived on Sunday, enveloping Saskatoon in the beloved white blanket.

Many roadways were impassable for anyone brave enough to venture outdoors. Heavy snow continued to fall throughout the day.

“We are looking at total amounts between 30 and 45 centimetres, but drifts as high as one metre because those winds are so strong and the visibility will remain reduced into early Monday,” said Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Residents in the area have had to make good use of their shovels and snowblowers. “So we had to shovel the whole snow here, and we’ve been here for like an hour shoveling, literally,” said Resident Jonah-Mae Juarez.

Many drivers could be seen not being able to make it off the side streets in the city so travelling was out of the question including for those who planned on taking a flight.

Saskatoon Airport says around 30 flights have been canceled this weekend due to poor visibility and wind conditions.

“We advise all passengers to check their flight status directly with their airline before proceeding to the airport and to ensure individuals dress appropriately for the weather in Saskatoon, not their final destination.” said an Airport representative in a statement to Global News.

Additionally, the city has activated its roadways emergency response and reassured residents that its full fleet of graders and plows are working around the clock but relief on residential streets may not arrive until later in the week as the focus seems to be on priority roadways.

“We will just follow the plan here that has been approved and in place and I’m sure it will serve us well,” said Goran Saric, City Roadways Director.

Good news is on the way though as Quinlan says the end of the snowfall is in sight and set to taper off by Monday morning.

— With files from Global’s Gates Guarin