Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

25-year-old charged with impaired driving after collision with baby in the vehicle

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
OPP said in a post on social media the crash happened on the QEW highway. View image in full screen
OPP said in a post on social media the crash happened on the QEW highway. OPP / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 25-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway on Saturday night.

OPP’s Highway Safety Division posted on social media saying the crash happened on the QEW at Evans Avenue in Toronto.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials confirmed the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The statement from the OPP said there was a six-week-old child in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Trending Now

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to involved parties,” the statement from OPP read.

The Highway Safety Division also used this collision as an opportunity to remind the public not to drink and drive.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices