25-year-old charged with impaired driving after collision with baby in the vehicle

A 25-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) highway on Saturday night.

OPP’s Highway Safety Division posted on social media saying the crash happened on the QEW at Evans Avenue in Toronto.

Officials confirmed the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The statement from the OPP said there was a six-week-old child in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to involved parties,” the statement from OPP read.

The Highway Safety Division also used this collision as an opportunity to remind the public not to drink and drive.