1 in critical condition after car crashes into semi-truck in Burnaby, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the two-vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Imperial Street.

Investigators believe a black sedan crashed into a parked semi-truck on the side of the road.

There were three occupants in the sedan at the time of the crash, according to police. Two passengers were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and the other with minor injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is investigating, in conjunction with Burnaby RCMP.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police at 604-646-999.