1 in critical condition after car crashes into semi-truck in Burnaby, B.C.

One person is in critical condition after an early morning crash in Burnaby, B.C.
Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the two-vehicle collision around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Imperial Street.
Investigators believe a black sedan crashed into a parked semi-truck on the side of the road.
There were three occupants in the sedan at the time of the crash, according to police. Two passengers were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and the other with minor injuries.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the incident.
The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is investigating, in conjunction with Burnaby RCMP.
The road remained closed on Sunday morning.
Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact police at 604-646-999.
Comments