Okanagan weather: Wetter-than-normal February for region

It was a wetter-than-normal February for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to Environment Canada, the region received precipitation amounts that exceeded the month’s regular totals.

For example, Penticton received 38.6 mm of precipitation, well above the traditional 19.8 mm. The increase was listed as 195 per cent above normal.

Kelowna received 24.7 mm of precipitation, or 130 per cent of its normal amount of 19.0 mm.

And Vernon had 37.6 mm, which was 123 per cent of its normal amount of 30.7 mm. That amount was listed as normal, though it was just shy of being considered wetter than normal at 125 per cent.

Other Interior cities that received above-normal precipitation for February included Cranbrook (160 per cent), Kamloops (155 per cent), Fort St. John (150 per cent) and Williams Lake (125 per cent).

However, of the 23 cities listed by Environment Canada on Friday, only six were above normal. Ten were listed as drier than normal, with seven being normal.

“Relatively dry conditions persisted through the province for the first three weeks of February,” said B.C.’s River Forecast Centre. “Two strong storm systems in the final week of the month resulted in the largest mountain snow accumulation of the season, so far.”

The breakdown lists 0 to 75 per cent as drier than normal; 75 to 124 per cent as normal; and 125 per cent and above as wetter than normal.

But of the 23 communities listed, just eight were above 100 per cent, with 11 listed at 79 per cent or below. Another four were in the 80 per cent range.

The communities that received the fewest precipitation totals were Terrace at 26 per cent (29 mm of 110.6 mm) and Fort Nelson at 35 per cent (5.2 mm of 14.9 mm).

Also Friday, Environment Canada said February in the Okanagan was also slightly warmer than normal.

The normal temperature in Kelowna for February is just above freezing at 0.1 C, though last month’s mean temperature was 1.6 C.

In Vernon, the team temperature was 0.8 C, above the normal temperature of -1.7 C, while Penticton’s mean temperature was 2.3 C, above the normal temperature of 1.0 C.

The Okanagan forecast for this weekend is calling for a mix of sun, clouds, flurries or rain showers throughout the region, with daily highs around 3-4 C and overnight lows falling from -2 to -6 C.