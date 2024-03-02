Menu

Canada

7 people arrested after drug bust in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say seven people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust.

Police said they began a drug trafficking investigation in January which led to a search of two houses in the early hours of Feb. 29.

Several types of drugs were seized, including 80 oxycocet tablets, nearly 23 grams of crystal meth and seven grams of fentanyl.

The total value of the drugs seized is approximately $7,875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police also seized nearly $1,400 in cash, a gold bar, three flick knives which are considered a prohibited weapon, suspected drug packaging materials and bank cards.

Five people ranging in age from 33 to 51 face drug-related charges.

A 30-year-old has been charged with theft and a 54-year-old has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Click to play video: 'RCMP announce they have dismantled an organized crime group'
RCMP announce they have dismantled an organized crime group
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

