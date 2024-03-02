Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 2 injured in Bruce County, Ont. collision

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
An OPP cruiser is pictured in this file image. Police were investigating a fatal collision in Bruce County on March 2, 2024. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is pictured in this file image. Police were investigating a fatal collision in Bruce County on March 2, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
OPP say one person is dead and two others were injured after two cars collided in Bruce County, Ont.

Police say the collision happened Saturday at Bruce Road 8 and Bruce Road 14 in South Bruce Peninsula.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Nearby roads were closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-800-222-8477.

