1 dead, 2 injured in Bruce County, Ont. collision

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say one person is dead and two others were injured after two cars collided in Bruce County, Ont.

Police say the collision happened Saturday at Bruce Road 8 and Bruce Road 14 in South Bruce Peninsula.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Nearby roads were closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-800-222-8477.