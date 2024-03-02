Menu

Education

Saskatchewan rural schools face noon-hour supervision withdrawal in ongoing job action

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 2:33 pm
1 min read
The legislative building can be seen behind members of the STF strike in Regina. View image in full screen
The legislative building can be seen behind members of the STF strike in Regina. Andrew Benson / Global News
Rural schools in Saskatchewan can expect to experience noon-hour supervision withdrawal on Tuesday as a result of continued job action. The loss of extracurricular activities Tuesday and Wednesday was announced previously.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) says parents and caregivers should prepare for a lack of noon supervision on Tuesday at the following locations around the province:

  • Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division
  • Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division
  • Northern Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northern Lights School Division
  • North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division
  • Prairie Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division
  • Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division
  • Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division
  • Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division
STF says parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and ask them to encourage the government to provide their bargaining committee with a new mandate to negotiate in good faith on the issues that teachers are bringing forward.

