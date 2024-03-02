Saskatchewan rural schools face noon-hour supervision withdrawal in ongoing job action

Send this page to someone via email

Rural schools in Saskatchewan can expect to experience noon-hour supervision withdrawal on Tuesday as a result of continued job action. The loss of extracurricular activities Tuesday and Wednesday was announced previously.

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) says parents and caregivers should prepare for a lack of noon supervision on Tuesday at the following locations around the province:

Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division

Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

Northern Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northern Lights School Division

North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division

Prairie Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division

Prince Albert and Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division

Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division

STF says parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and ask them to encourage the government to provide their bargaining committee with a new mandate to negotiate in good faith on the issues that teachers are bringing forward.