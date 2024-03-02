Menu

Crime

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say there may be more victims

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Police in Toronto are asking anyone with information about a recent sexual assault to come forward.
Police in Toronto are asking anyone with information about a recent sexual assault to come forward. TPS / Handout
A 22-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and faces multiple charges after police received a call about a sexual assault on Feb. 23.

Responding officers say the incident happened in a commercial building in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

The suspect, a loss prevention officer, allegedly impersonated a police officer and took photos of the victim’s government identification.

The suspect then demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Md Mahi Sharia was arrested and faces charges of extortion and sexual assault.

Officers say they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

