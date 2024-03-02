Man arrested in sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say there may be more victims

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and faces multiple charges after police received a call about a sexual assault on Feb. 23.

Responding officers say the incident happened in a commercial building in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect, a loss prevention officer, allegedly impersonated a police officer and took photos of the victim’s government identification.

The suspect then demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Md Mahi Sharia was arrested and faces charges of extortion and sexual assault.

Officers say they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.