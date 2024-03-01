Emergency department in Oliver to undergo 19-hour closure

Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo another temporary closure.

Interior Health announced the latest closure on Friday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., and that it was due to limited physician availability.

The closure will run from Friday evening (March 1) at 6 p.m., to Saturday afternoon (March 2) at 1 p.m.

Interior Health says all other inpatient services at South Okanagan General Hospital will continue as normal, but those needing emergency care during those hours will need to visit Penticton Regional Hospital.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said Interior Health.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The emergency department also underwent temporary closures on Jan. 12-13, Jan. 20-21, Jan. 27, Feb 16-17 and Feb. 24.

On Thursday, the emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre in Nakusp was closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., due to limited nursing availability.