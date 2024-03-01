Menu

Health

Emergency department in Oliver to undergo 19-hour closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 7:40 pm
1 min read
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of the emergency department entrance at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C. Global News
For the sixth time this year, the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo another temporary closure.

Interior Health announced the latest closure on Friday afternoon, just after 3 p.m., and that it was due to limited physician availability.

The closure will run from Friday evening (March 1) at 6 p.m., to Saturday afternoon (March 2) at 1 p.m.

Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures

Interior Health says all other inpatient services at South Okanagan General Hospital will continue as normal, but those needing emergency care during those hours will need to visit Penticton Regional Hospital.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said Interior Health.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The emergency department also underwent temporary closures on Jan. 12-13, Jan. 20-21, Jan. 27, Feb 16-17 and Feb. 24.

On Thursday, the emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre in Nakusp was closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., due to limited nursing availability.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

