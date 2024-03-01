Modular units arrive for transitional housing site in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Construction continues at a second transitional housing site for the homeless in Kelowna.

Last week, modular units for the site were trucked in and placed at 2740 Highway 97 North.

The site, located beside many businesses, will house 60 individual rooms and be fully fenced.

The City of Kelowna said the modular units, akin to those used in remote forestry or oil worksites, will receive an aesthetic wrap treatment to provide a cohesive look. They began arriving in late February.

“Once operational, Trailside will support 60 seniors (55-plus) and persons with disabilities as they journey from unsheltered homelessness to a permanent home,” the city said.

One nearby business owner told Global News that the modular units look ugly, calling them an eyesore.

“When the tourists come in, this is the lovely site of Kelowna. That’s what they’ll see,” said Abhinav Kanti.

Also according to the city, the majority of Trailside participants will come from local shelters, freeing up those indoor spaces for those living outdoors.

The site will be managed by the Turning Points Collective Society.