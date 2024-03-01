Gimli shooting suspect remains at large, Manitoba RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man accused of shooting at two people at a home in Gimli Thursday afternoon.

Police said Joseph Henderson, 28, is suspected in the altercation, which involved two victims — a 55-year-old woman from Fisher River Cree Nation and a 27-year-old man from Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation. Neither were injured in the incident.

After the two called police, officers from the Gimli detachment visited the Lake Avenue home where the incident took place, and found a 32-year-old woman, also from Kinonjeoshtegon. She was arrested after an unsecured firearm was discovered in the home, although police said it wasn’t the same weapon that was fired earlier.

Henderson, originally from Fort Alexander, remains at large. RCMP said he’s believed to be in Winnipeg, and faces numerous firearms offences, as well as assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police are urging the public not to approach Henderson if he’s spotted, as he’s considered to be armed and dangerous. Instead, call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.