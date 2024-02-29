Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gimli, Man., locks down schools, municipal facilities as RCMP tackles ‘incident’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
The famous viking statue that serves as a landmark for Gimli, Man.
The famous viking statue that serves as a landmark for Gimli, Man. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An ongoing police incident in Gimli, Man., has led to schools and municipal facilities being place in lockdown until further notice.

A public alert from the Rural Municipality of Gimli says Manitoba RCMP has notified them about the incident, and that the RM will provide more information to the public as it becomes available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Residents are urged to take precautions and stay safe.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: '‘Gimli Glider’ emergency landing incident remembered 40 years later'
‘Gimli Glider’ emergency landing incident remembered 40 years later
Trending Now

More to come…

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices