Gimli, Man., locks down schools, municipal facilities as RCMP tackles ‘incident’

Send this page to someone via email

An ongoing police incident in Gimli, Man., has led to schools and municipal facilities being place in lockdown until further notice.

A public alert from the Rural Municipality of Gimli says Manitoba RCMP has notified them about the incident, and that the RM will provide more information to the public as it becomes available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Residents are urged to take precautions and stay safe.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

1:58 ‘Gimli Glider’ emergency landing incident remembered 40 years later

More to come…