Crime

Man accused of Calgary sex assaults may be getting new lawyer for French trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary on March 11, 2019. View image in full screen
A man accused of sexually assaulting seven women from Calgary may be getting a new lawyer after his trial came to a halt a month ago. JMC
A man accused of sexually assaulting seven women from Calgary may be getting a new lawyer after his trial came to a halt a month ago.

Richard Robert Mantha was seven days into his French-language trial in late January, when he told court he had lost confidence in his legal team and fired his lawyers.

Efforts are being made to get the trial back on track.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A lawyer with Legal Aid Alberta appeared in court on Mantha’s behalf but withdrew from the case saying his grasp of French is insufficient.

Another lawyer says he plans to apply through legal aid to take on Mantha’s case and will provide an update March 14.

Mantha faces 20 charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

