Okanagan weather: Warmer, drier weather ahead

After some moisture pockets over the weekend and some flurries into Monday, drier conditions arrive by the middle of the first full work week of March.
Temperatures Monday afternoon should pop up to mid-single digits before falling to around -7 C by Tuesday morning.
Sunnier conditions are expected through the middle of the week before a few more clouds arrive on Friday.
Highs should stay in mid-single digits with lows falling as cool as -8 C under the clearer mornings.
Even milder air is expected for the weekend ahead with daytime temperatures into high single digits as a chance of showers rolls back in.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
- ‘When am I coming home?’: Vulnerable Nunavut kids face loneliness, despair as millions spent sending them south
- Would you cross the border for health care? 42% Canadians say yes in poll
- Interest rate hold widely expected in BoC’s latest decision. Are cuts close?
- France holding historic vote on abortion rights
Comments