Okanagan weather: Warmer, drier weather ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 12:37 pm
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the region on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather
After some moisture pockets over the weekend and some flurries into Monday, drier conditions arrive by the middle of the first full work week of March.

Temperatures Monday afternoon should pop up to mid-single digits before falling to around -7 C by Tuesday morning.

Sunnier conditions are expected through the middle of the week before a few more clouds arrive on Friday.

Highs should stay in mid-single digits with lows falling as cool as -8 C under the clearer mornings.

Even milder air is expected for the weekend ahead with daytime temperatures into high single digits as a chance of showers rolls back in.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

