City of Edmonton parking ban ends Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Edmonton snow-clearing parking ban on major roadways ends Saturday at 7 a.m.

The city said the phase 1 parking ban, which includes freeways, arterial roadways and business districts, will be done in 4.5 days.

The city said its crews along with contractor crews cleared snow and ice accumulation from arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas and ongoing maintenance and the application of traction materials continues as required.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The City said it is not activating a phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads at this time.

Edmontonians can report winter road concerns through 311. Residents can also sign up for notifications for parking bans as well as snow and ice information through the City of Edmonton website.