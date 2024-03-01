Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

City of Edmonton parking ban ends Saturday

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton. View image in full screen
A City of Edmonton snow clearing parking ban on major roadways ends Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A City of Edmonton snow-clearing parking ban on major roadways ends Saturday at 7 a.m.

The city said the phase 1 parking ban, which includes freeways, arterial roadways and business districts, will be done in 4.5 days.

The city said its crews along with contractor crews cleared snow and ice accumulation from arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas and ongoing maintenance and the application of traction materials continues as required.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The City said it is not activating a phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads at this time.

Edmontonians can report winter road concerns through 311. Residents can also sign up for notifications for parking bans as well as snow and ice information through the City of Edmonton website.

Click to play video: 'Recent snowfall a sigh of relief for winter businesses in Edmonton'
Recent snowfall a sigh of relief for winter businesses in Edmonton
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices