Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital following police cruiser crash in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was taken to hospital after a collision involving a cruiser occurred Thursday in Waterloo, according to regional police.

Officers say the collision between the police cruiser and a Toyota Corolla occurred over the lunch hour near University Avenue and Hazel Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 55-year-old man from Waterloo was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

University Avenue was closed for around three hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash.

Trending Now

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and are looking to speak with witnesses or those who may have video footage of the collision. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices