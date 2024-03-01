Man taken to hospital following police cruiser crash in Waterloo

A man was taken to hospital after a collision involving a cruiser occurred Thursday in Waterloo, according to regional police.
Officers say the collision between the police cruiser and a Toyota Corolla occurred over the lunch hour near University Avenue and Hazel Street.
A 55-year-old man from Waterloo was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
University Avenue was closed for around three hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash.
Police say officers are continuing their investigation and are looking to speak with witnesses or those who may have video footage of the collision. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
