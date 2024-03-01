OPP high-risk response in Campbellford yields no arrests

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say there is no concern for public safety following reports of a potential firearm and threats between individuals in the village of Campbellford, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:35 p.m., officers, including Peterborough County OPP, responded to two calls from individuals involved in an incident on a commercial property in Campbellford, about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Police say due to the immediate threat, a high-risk response was deployed without incident.

OPP say occupants in two vehicles were involved in a verbal alteration. Police do not believe a firearm was involved.

No arrests were reported.

“The OPP takes all public safety threats seriously and provides resources necessary to assess and respond to such threats,” OPP said Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident, is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestopperssdm.com.