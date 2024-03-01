Menu

Crime

OPP high-risk response in Campbellford yields no arrests

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say officers conducted a high-risk response in Campbellford on Feb. 29, 2024. However, no arrests were made. OPP
OPP say there is no concern for public safety following reports of a potential firearm and threats between individuals in the village of Campbellford, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:35 p.m., officers, including Peterborough County OPP, responded to two calls from individuals involved in an incident on a commercial property in Campbellford, about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Police say due to the immediate threat, a high-risk response was deployed without incident.

OPP say occupants in two vehicles were involved in a verbal alteration. Police do not believe a firearm was involved.

No arrests were reported.

“The OPP takes all public safety threats seriously and provides resources necessary to assess and respond to such threats,” OPP said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident, is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestopperssdm.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

