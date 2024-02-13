Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man shot by Northumberland OPP faces firearm, domestic assault charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
O.P.P investigating a death at at hotel in Quinte West View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
A man who was shot and injured by OPP officers in Northumberland County on the weekend faces multiple charges.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, continues to investigate the police shooting that occurred early Feb. 10 at a residence in Northumberland County. The SIU say around 1 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence-related incident at a home where they were informed a man had a firearm.

The SIU say when officers arrived, the man first fired his gun at them. Police returned gunfire, injuring the man.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As of Monday morning, the man remained in hospital. The SIU did not disclose his condition.

Also on Monday, OPP say the 28-year-old man from Northumberland County has been charged with two counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition, and one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief — domestic and assault — spousal.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody for a future court appearance in Cobourg.

OPP will not release his name to protect the identity of the victim.

OPP say they cannot comment any further since the SIU has invoked its mandate. The SIU investigates any incidents involving police when a civilian has suffered a serious injury, death, an officer has discharged a firearm, or an allegation of sexual assault involving an officer.

The SIU says it has three investigators and two forensic investigators on the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or leave a tip on the SIU’s website, siu.on.ca.

