SIU probe OPP officer shooting man in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer shot and injured a man in Northumberland County early Saturday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, around 1 a.m., Northumberland OPP received a domestic violence-related 911 call at a residence in the village of Colborne, in the area of Highway 401 and County Road 25, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The OPP were informed a 28-year-old man had a firearm.

The SIU in its preliminary investigation say when officers arrived on scene, the man shot at police.

An officer returned fire and struck the man, the SIU report. The man was transported to hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.